Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.25 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants makes up approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

