Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.