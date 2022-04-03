Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.