Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.40. 799,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

