Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.00.

ABG opened at $157.86 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

