AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ASTS opened at $10.59 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

