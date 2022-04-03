Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Up 8.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 172,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,493,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
