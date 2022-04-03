AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.54) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($150.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

Shares of AZN opened at £100.76 ($131.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £156.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,679.33. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($85.14) and a one year high of £102.62 ($134.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,072.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,798.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

