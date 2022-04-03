Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AZN opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $67.55.
About Astrazeneca (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrazeneca (AZN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Astrazeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrazeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.