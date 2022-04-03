Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Get Astrazeneca alerts:

About Astrazeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrazeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrazeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.