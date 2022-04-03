AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 229.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 3,829,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

