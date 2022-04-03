Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp currently has a $442.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.75.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $11.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.75. 1,678,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

