AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

