AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$48.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.92.

AOCIF opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

