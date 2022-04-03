Avalon Acquisition Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AVACU)

Avalon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 4th. Avalon Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of AVACU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Avalon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

