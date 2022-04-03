Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.