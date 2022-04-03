Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $505.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.