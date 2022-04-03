Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Ecoark worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEST opened at $2.37 on Friday. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

