Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

