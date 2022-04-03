Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

