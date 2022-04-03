Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

