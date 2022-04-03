Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

