Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 475,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.
About Avista (Get Rating)
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
