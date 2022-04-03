Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

