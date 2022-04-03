Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

