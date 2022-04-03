Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

