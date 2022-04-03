Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.