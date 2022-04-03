Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

