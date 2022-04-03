Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 87,869 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

