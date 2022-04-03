Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American Trust bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

