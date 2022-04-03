Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

