Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.10 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

