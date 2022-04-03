Barclays Cuts Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $4.50

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
