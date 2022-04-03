Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 410 ($5.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. lifted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

PFG stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.85) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a market cap of £746.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

