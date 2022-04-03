Barclays Trims Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Target Price to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.51) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,337.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,664.91.
In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,617.24).
Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
