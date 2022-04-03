Barclays Trims Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Target Price to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.51) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,337.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,664.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.