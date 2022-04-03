Barclays Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $93.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 68,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 155,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.