Barclays Trims Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Target Price to SEK 43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

