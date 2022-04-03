Barclays Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

