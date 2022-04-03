Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

