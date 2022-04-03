Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

NYSE:WHR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.99. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.