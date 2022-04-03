Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,175 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

