Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NWN opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

