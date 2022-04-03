Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $228,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Barclays decreased their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.25.

UPST stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

