Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $288,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.71 and a twelve month high of $188.26.

