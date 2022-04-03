Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $207,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.