Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $223,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.
Shares of VOOV opened at $151.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.88 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.47.
