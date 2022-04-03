Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 126 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.