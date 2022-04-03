Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 196 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

ARKK stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

