Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 196 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
ARKK stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.