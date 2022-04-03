Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.40.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

