Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 75,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 74,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.