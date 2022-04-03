Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

